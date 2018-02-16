Two women charged with attempting to smuggle drugs into Ely State prison

By







Two people were arrested and charged with attempting to smuggle drugs into the Ely State Prison on Sunday, Feb. 4, according to the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Daveonda Neal and 35-year-old Tonya Alexander, both of North Las Vegas, and charged them with trafficking a controlled substance, 4-14 grams (Methamphetamine), transporting a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), and attempted furnishing of a controlled substance to a state prisoner.

Neal and Alexander are both being held on $150,000 bail each.

Detectives seized a total of approximately 27 grams of methamphetamine from both visitors.

The Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force consists of the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Investigation Division, Nevada Department of Corrections, White Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The Task Force is funded in part by the Justice Assistant Grant.