White Pine County Library annual poetry contest and workshop

Annual Poetry Contest, Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the White Pine County Library.

Contest is open to all school aged children. Three categories: Elementary, Middle School and High School. Pickup rules and registration form at the library. Registration from and copy of poem are due by 6:00 p.m. on March 21, 2018 (No Exceptions).Prize will be a Chromebook for each category winner.

Free poetry workshop with Gretchen Skivington on March 9, 2018, 3:00-4:30 p.m. at the library for all ages.

Take advantage of this opportunity to work with a published author. Just in time to prepare your poem for our highly anticipated annual poetry contest.

Funded by Library Services and Technology Act Grant.