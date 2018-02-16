White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for Feb. 5-Feb. 11 Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

FEBRUARY 5

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City — officer received a report of an indidvual who had returned to a local business after being trespassed. Officer contacted the person who didn’t know he was trespassed from the establishment. The person was notified of the trespass notice.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Theresa Leavitt of Ruth was operating a vehicle traveling on County Road 44. She proceeded to stop her vehicle in a rapid motion to execute a U Turn. Renee Foster of Ruth was operating a vehicle also traveling on County Road 44. As Leavitt proceeded to make the U Turn her vehicle collided into Foster’s vehicle causing damage. An accident report was completed and Leavitt was issued a citation for sudden stop without signal.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that while his vehicle was parked at a local parking lot someone had use a key to scratch it. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that his wife had removed money from their safe at their home. The reporting party was advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was located and he was fine.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE DRUG USE: City — reporting party stated that several people had rented a room at a local motel and when they left there were items left behind in the room which indicated drug use. Investigation into the incident.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE PROWLER: The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person and reported that she was fine.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City — reporting party stated that she is receiving unwanted telephone calls at her place of employment. It is unknown who the caller is. Officer documented the incident.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer located the disturbance which was an individual moving furniture. He was advised to move his furniture in a way so he is not disturbing others.

New bookings: Robert J. Ramirez/ Probation violation / No bail

FEBRUARY 6

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: Officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and he was issued a warning.

REPORT OF LOST AND FOUND ITEMS: City — reporting party located several items of jewelry. The items were collected and placed into lost and found.

REPORT OF AN ABANDONED VEHICLE: City — officer located the vehicle and reported that he contacted the owner and advised him to have it removed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was causing a disturbance at the hospital. The person was contacted and advised to leave the establishment.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that a window had been broken on her residence. It is unknown how the damage occurred. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had been involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved agreed to separate for the night.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City – reporting party stated that an individual had left his drivers license at his place of employment. The item was collected and placed into lost and found.

New bookings: None

FEBRUARY 7

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was not located

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – it was discovered the subject was out of town.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City – the reporting party claimed a subject was trespassing where she worked. The trespasser was gone when officers arrived, but it was learned she had previously been warned. A citizen’s complaint was signed by the reporting party and will be served on the subject when they are located.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party believed an unknown person had tampered with her windows. A report was completed.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed someone had used her account number on a forged check and attempted to pass it at an unknown location. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City – the offender was given 30 days to clean up their property, or a citation would be issued.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed several juveniles battered her child. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – upon investigation of the incident, it was determined the suspect battered someone whom he is related by blood. It was also learned the victim was over the age of 60. The suspect, identified as 21 year old Ely resident Tristan Andrew Perez, was taken into custody without incident.

FEBRUARY 8

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party, a public utility, claimed a former customer had possibly stolen equipment belonging to the utility. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the juvenile reporting party claimed to be receiving threats from another juvenile. Contact was made with the parents, who advised they’d take care of the problem.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – deputies responded and discovered the suspect had used force or violence against a person he is related to by blood. It was also determined the suspect used force to keep the victim from leaving the residence. The suspect, identified as 28 year old Ely resident Kipp Syme, was arrested for domestic battery and coercion.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed a neighbor threatened him. The neighbor was contacted and claimed the reporting party had caused problems with his girlfriend. Both parties were advised to stay away from each other.

REPORT OF A PROWLER: The area was checked, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Brittany Vaught, of Ely, backed into a parked vehicle in a private parking lot. A report was completed.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: The reporting party stated he struck a deer in another county, causing damage to his vehicle. A courtesy report was completed.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party claimed two people were lying in a vacant lot. Upon checking the area, the two subjects were discovered to be two piles of snow.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – deputies contacted the parties involved and discovered it was only an argument. Both agreed to an armistice for the night.

New Bookings: Gaylynn Coatney-Scott / Probation violation / No bail / Arrested by Parole and Probation Kipp Brendan Syme / Domestic battery and coercion / Bail $10,000

FEBRUARY 9

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the tapster of a local saloon claimed a patron was refusing to leave at closing time. The subject left when officers arrived.

REPORT OF AN INJURY: City – the reporting party claimed he was cleaning his gun when he accidentally discharged the weapon, striking himself in the hand. Based on statements made and evidence at the scene, the firearm discharge was accidental.

REPORT OF A BUSINESS ALARM: City – the alarm was set off accidentally by an employee.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party was selling something online and a person sent her a check to deposit, only to discover the check was fraudulent. A report was completed.

REPORT OF IDENTITY THEFT: The reporting party discovered an unknown person attempted to obtain a credit card using their personal identifying information. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY ISSUE: City – the parties were advised to contact their attorneys and return to court to change their custody status if they did not like the current status.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – contact was made with the parties involved and it was discovered they were only arguing over one of them drinking the other one’s beer. Both parties separated for the night.

New Bookings: Melodee Breitrick / Driving with license revoked / Bail $640 / Arrested by NHP

FEBRUARY 10

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed an ex-boyfriend came to her house, unwanted. He was gone when officers arrived.

REPORT OF A BUSINESS ALARM: City – the alarm was set off accidentally by an employee.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: City – the reporting party discovered someone had egged his home. A report was completed.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: The reporting party claimed to be harassed via The Facebook. Upon review, none of the posts were direct threats. The reporting party was advised on how to acquire a protection order.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed his ex-girlfriend had damaged his property. It was discovered the two subjects had lived together for several years and were in the process of separating. The issue was deemed civil.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was located and the driver claimed to be looking for his missing dog.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was gone when officers arrived.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject was in the road yelling. A male matching the description was located, but denied any wrongdoing.

New Bookings: Sonya Ryan / Trespassing / No bail / Arrested by Ely Shoshone Tribal Police Kelly Ann Vodopich / Failure to drive within marked lanes and driving under the influence / Bail $1,215 / Arrested by NHP.

FEBRUARY 11

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed the daughter of a tenant was at his rental, and he wanted her removed. Contact was made with the daughter, who agreed to leave.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Andrea Orrillo, of Ely, was stopped at a stop light when she was struck from behind by Shelby Jacoby, of Ely. Jacoby was issued a citation and a report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The reporting party claimed her husband hit her. When officers arrived, she advised it wasn’t her husband that struck her, but an unknown subject at a bar where they had been earlier in the night.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: Received a report of someone possibly breaking into a vacant business. The business was checked and found to be secure.

New Bookings: Carman Dingey / Serving time on previous booking