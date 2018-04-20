At the Courts

By







DISTRICT COURT

April 16, 2018

DAVID EDGAR POPE: Guilty of attempted burglary. Court orders $25 AA fee, $3 GMA fee,12-36 months NDOC, suspends the sentence, places defendant on probation, not to exceed 3 years. Defendant to pay $1,158.63 in restitution, $300 attorney fees, $350 PSI fee, 31 days in the White Pine County jail, with credit for time served of 31 days.

KYLE MATTHEW HANISON: Guilty of performance of an act willful or wanton disregard of safety of persons or property. Court orders $25 AA fee, $3 GMA fee, $2000 fine, 8 days in the White Pine County jail, with credit for time served of 8 days.

SETH WAYNE MOORE: Guilty of he offense of Satutory Sexual Seduction. Court orders $25 AA fee, $3 GMA, $150 DNA fee, reimburse the $855 Pyscho Sexual Evaluation fee, $50 monthly payments, 9 months in the White Pine County jail, suspended, placed on probation not to exceed 3 years; credit for time served of 14 days, attend parenting classes.