Bobcats track performs well in Elko

Special to The Ely Times

The White Pine High boys and girls track teams fared quite well at the Ward Coates Invitational in Elko last week. However, team scores were not posted.

Zeke Vinson had two first place finishes and a second place in his sprint events. Saxtyn Brewster won the long jump and triple jump. The boys relay teams was first or second in each of the relay races.

For the girls, Madison Rick won the 100 and 200 meters and the high jump. Lily Fullmer won both the hurdles events and Odessa Stewart won both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

This week the Bobcat teams are at the Eureka Invitational on Friday.

BOYS

100 meters – Vinson, second place, 1142, Phoenix Ball, 12.12

200 meters – Vinson, first place, 24.09, Kincade Waggener, 27.53

400 meters – Vinson, first place, 55.85

800 meters – Noah Walker, 2:13.02, Joseph Overson, 2:33.09, Coy Sturgeon, 2:38.12, Luke Finicum, 2:38.18, Andrew Young, 2:39.15, Taylor Humphries, 2:47.501,

600 meters – Waggener, third place, 5:10.37

3,200 meters – Mark Porter, third place, 11:59

110m hurdles – Adam Theurer, second place, 19.40, Gavin Henroid, third place, 19.43, Nathan Nicholes, 20.74, Devin Starkey, 21.71

300m hurdles – Henroid, first place, 48.46, N. Nicholes, third place, 51.15, David Nicholes, fourth place, 51.66

4×100 relay – Second place, 49.28

4×200 relay – Second place, 1:41.81

4×400 relay – First place, 3:50.08

4×800 relay – Second place, 9:40.46

Shot put – Brewster, second place, 36-7, Kegan Hexem, third place, 36-0, Sturgeon, 23-6, Mckean Windous, 21-11

Discus – Sturgeon, 65-7½

High jump – Theurer, first place, 5-10, Ball, second place, 5-10, D. Nicholes, 5-06, Brady Lyons, 5-04

Pole vault – Finicum, third place, 8-06, Mabson, 7-0

Long jump – Brewster, first place, 20-0, Walker, second place, 19-7, Juan Carlos Robaina, fourth place, 17-10, Ball, 16-0

Triple jump – Brewster, first place, 43-¼, Robaina, fourth place, 34-4½, D. Nicholes, 33-4

GIRLS

100m – Rick, first place, 13.46, Sidney Hansen, second place, 14.09, Whitney Prengel, 15.0, Deborah Partey, 15.59, Rachel Jones, 15.62, Rachel Porter, 15.8, Daisy Partey, 16.06

200m – Rick, first place, 28.55, W. Prengel, 32.62, Deb Partey, 32.81, Porter, 33.93

400m – Candyce Humphries, fourth place, 68.24, Zoe Beckley, 71.56, Anna Watt, 73.59, Lauren Long, 79.84

800m – Trace Deeds, 2:51.15, Bethany Lister, 2:58.56

1,600m – Stewart, first place, 6:05.52, Charity Parry, 7:00.18, Anna Kildeberg, 7:06.55, Devin Pickens, 7:30.28

3,200 meters – Stewart, first place, `13.10.09

100m hurdles – Fullmer, first place, 16.78, Olivia Hendrix, third place, 19.44, Sage Dutson, 21.53

300m hurdles – Fullmer, first place, 51.29

4×100 relay – Second place, 57.96

4×200 relay – Second place, 2:06.03

4×400 relay – Second place, 5:07.09

4×800 relay – First place, 12.01.52

Shot put – Cammie Poulsen, 18-11, Sabre Westlund, 17-02

Discus – Poulsen, 46-5, Westlund, 42-5½

High jump – Rick, first place, 5-0, Hendrix, second place, 4-08

Pole vault – Anna Watt, third place, 6-6, Mickell Weston, 6-0

Long jump – Fullmer, second place, 13-11, Rick, fourth place, 13-6, Hendrix, 13-4, Beckley, 12-11, Hansen, 11-10

Triple jump – Fullmer, first place, 31-11½, Beckley, 27-3, Aaleeah Jacobson, 26-9¾, Jones, 25-5½