Ely air-races seeking volunteers

By







3 shares

The Ely Air Race committee has been working hard to bring this new event to Ely and White Pine County. The possible economic benefit an event of this magnitude can have on this community is huge. With the possibility of 2,000 to 4,000 attendees this year, this event will be the largest our community has ever seen.

The committee is doing everything they can to plan and promote the event but they cannot do it alone. One of Ely’s greatest assets is the wonderful volunteers that continue to step up time and again whenever they are needed. We need you now.

With roughly 70 volunteer positions a day needing to be filled, the committee is inviting anyone interested in being a part of this historic event, to step forward.

The event will take place June 13-16, 2018 at Yelland Field. Gates will open at 5:30am so slots for volunteering will begin early.

The committee will be holding an informational meeting at 7:00pm this Friday, April 20th at the Bristlecone Convention Center, 150 Sixth St. There will be an overview of the races and individuals available to answer questions for anyone considering volunteering. Everyone is welcome!.

If you would like more information feel free to call or email Meg Rhoades at the Bristlecone Convention Center, ccassist@mwpower.net, 289-3720 or Lance Gale lgale@whitepinecountynv.gov, 293-0472.