Great Basin Heritage Area Partnership Community workshop

The Great Basin Heritage Area Partnership and the White Pine Community Choir Association will hold a community workshop focused on the historic Ely LDS Stake Tabernacle—now known as the Centennial Fine Arts Center—on April 30 and May 1.

The workshop will be facilitated by Partners for Sacred Places, an organization that works with communities to reimagine uses for historic religious properties, often in conjunction with community arts organizations.

Participants will identify the resources and needs of the local Arts community and possibilities for meeting those needs with the Centennial Fine Arts Center. The program will also include a discussion of the maintenance, stabilization, and remodeling requirements of the building and how to work with the Community Choir to secure the future of the Center.

Historic preservation architects will participate to translate ideas and goals into sketches in real time.

The first session, which will focus on potential users and activities for the building, will be held on Monday, April 30 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The next session (Tuesday, May 1 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.) will identify what structural work on the building is required for the identified activities. At the final session (May 1 from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.), the architects will present sketches showing possible solutions for meeting the identified programmatic and structural needs.

All meetings will be held at the Bristlecone Convention Center. Participants are strongly encouraged to attend all sessions. Refreshments will be provided.

For additional details, contact Brandi Roberts at 775 234-7171 or broberts@greatbasinheritage.org.

