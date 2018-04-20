Inmate killed in altercation by two other inmates

By







Special to The Ely Times

The Nevada Department of Corrections reports that an inmate was stabbed to death during an altercation with two other inmates at Ely State Prison.

The Inspector General’s Office is investigating the incident which occurred April 17at about 12:30 p.m.

The inmate was Sergio Chan, 32 year old male sentenced to 29 years to life for 1st degree kidnapping, sexual assault, 2 counts of robbery, 3 counts of conspiracy to commit a violent crime and four counts of a use of a deadly weapon enhancement.

Chan was received from Clark County on February 4, 2003.

Chan was talking on the telephone when he was attacked by two inmates and stabbed multiple times. Officers broke up the fight and the medical staff and emergency responders were called to the scene.

The inmate was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. An autopsy has been scheduled and next of kin have been notified.

Chan was arrested in the summer of 2002 along with four other suspects who were tried as adults. Chan, was 16 at the time, his brother, Oscar Chan, Daniel McDaris and Alexander Barrillos were all in their teens when the four were accused of a brutal Halloween kidnapping and rape case.

They pled guilty in October of 2002 and Sergio Chan received a life sentence on Dec. 11, 2002.

According to a Las Vegas Sun report in 2002, police alleged the Chan brothers kidnapped a fitness trainer at gunpoint as she walked to her car after finishing work.

Police say the woman was forced into her Dodge Neon, driven to a wash on the east side of town and forced to undress.

A grand jury testimony alleged that one of the Chans kept a gun trained on her while she was sexually assaulted.

She was then tied up and forced naked into the trunk of her car. She told police the defendants then forced her to again perform sex acts before leaving her with her jacket and shoes at Washington Avenue and Los Feliz Street in Las Vegas.

Investigators have identified two suspects in the stabbing incident. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.