Ladycats take three last week

Special to The Ely Times

The White Pine High softball team took a triple header set from Battle Mountain in Ely last week. While only partial stats were available, the scores were 16-1, 18-3 and 12-7.

The victories lifted the Ladycats (10-8-1, 10-1) into second place in the 2A Northern, currently one game behind unbeaten Pershing County (15-0, 12-0).The two league leaders are scheduled to square off on May 4-5 in Lovelock, games rescheduled from their set that had been set for mid-March, but were snowed out. Last week’s three-game set with Battle Mountain dropped the Longhorns down to fifth place.

The Friday game saw the Ladycats jump out to a 5-0 first-inning lead. They had a monster eight-run fourth inning to close the game due to the 10-run rule at 16-1.

On Saturday, the girls played a double header. No inning by inning was available, but it was a walkover for White Pine 18-3.

The second game Saturday was a slugfest between the teams. Battle Mountain banged out 13 hits and White Pine countered with 12.

The first inning was scoreless. The Longhorns tallied four runs in the top of the second.

But the Ladycats came back with three in the bottom half of the inning to get right back into it.

After holding the Longhorns scoreless in the third inning and took the lead they would not give up with a five-run inning.

Battle Mountain got three runs in the top of the seventh inning to cut the lead to 10-7, but White Pine added two more in the bottom half for the 12-7 win.

Reagan Buller was 4-for-4 at the plate for the Longhorns. No stats were posted for White Pine.

Sarah Berumen started on the mound for Battle Mountain and took the loss. She pitched the complete game, striking out five and issuing six walks. The week, the Lady Bobcats play at Incline. A double-header on Friday, and a single game on Saturday.

The Highlanders are just two games back of White Pine in the league standings, so these games will be of great importance to both teams.