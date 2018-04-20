Local boys heading off for their first amateur bouts

By







While most kids their age would be out riding bicycles or shooting some hoops,, Xander Martinez, age 11 and Chase Thompson, age 9 have been training six days a week every week since January at the Sain Dae Muay Thai Academy in downtown Ely.

Xander began the sport five years ago, and Chase has been involved with this sport for just over a year now. Both boys have been training under Rey Aquino Guinn, whose title is listed as Ajam.

Several local supporters and sponsors have contributed to these boys efforts to compete in the U.S. Muay Thai Open West Championship that will take place on April 26-29 in Phoenix, Arizona.

If the boys win their division they will go on further to defend their titles.

Many thanks go out to all of the sponsors in the photo in addition to Susan Keough with Sportsworld, and many local residents who contributed to this very special event.