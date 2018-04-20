Longhorns overpower the Bobcats

By







Special to The Ely Times

Battle Mountain High showed its strength against the young White Pine High baseball team in its league triple header last weekend.

The league runner-up Longhorns topped the Bobcats 12-0, 15-0 and 17-8. They hammered out 35 hits to 12 for White Pine in the weekend set.

It got away quickly from the Bobcats in the Friday game. A three-run first inning and a seven-run third inning did the damage.

The third inning was highlighted by four singles and three doubles off Bobcat starter Jayden Brewer.

One bright spot for White Pine was Brewer’s single in the third inning. Zac Chamberlain had the only other hit for White Pine in the fourth inning.

Saturday morning’s game was a one-hitter for Battle Mountain pitcher Gabe Neveran in the 15-0 win in the game shortened to four innings. The Longhorns had a big eight-run third inning the break the game open.

The second game Saturday, while still being a 17-8 Battle Mountain victory, was a little better for the Bobcats as they were able to get nine hits. But again it was early scoring and big innings that helped out the Longhorns.

They scored five times in the first inning, highlighted by run scoring hits from Fuller and Chris Hall. They struck for six more runs in the third inning to pad their lead at 11-2

.The Bobcats did manage to get six hits off starter Mason Fuller in the first four innings. And they got four runs back in the fifth inning on walks to Rulon Craw and Tyler Perkins, plus singles by Shamryn Brewster and Brewer.Chamberlain took the loss for White Pine. He went two and two-thirds innings, allowing 11 runs on eight hits, struck out three and walked five.

Craw came in to relieve Chamberlain, but was touched heavily for six runs on seven hits. He struck out three and walked two.

Brewer did go 3-for-4 at the plate for White Pine and the boys stole 12 bases during the game. Coy Hecker led the way with three.

This weekend the boys are on the road for a three-game set at Incline.

They return home April 27-28 against league-leading Yerington.