Marshall and Bellander Rotary Students of the Month

The Ely Rotary had two outstanding youth in White Pine County for their Ely Rotary Students for the month of March.

Lanette Marshall is the daughter of Annette and Lance Marshall. Lanette is a senior at the White Pine High school and will be graduating in just a few short months.

Lanette is Captain of the Dance Team at the White Pine High school, an active member of the National Honor Society, and currently taking dual credit classes at the Great Basin College.

Lanette’s future plans include attending Southern Utah University for aviation to become a Commercial airline pilot in the future.

The second student of the month for Ely Rotary is Zachary Bellander.

Zachary is the son of Shawn and Angela Bellander. Zachary is a senior at White Pine High school and will also be graduating in a few short months with the class of 2018.

Zachary is a member of the Future Farmers of America, 4-H a team member on the Bobcat golf team and is also a participant in youth bowling. Zachary is very interested in Graphic Design and Media Art and will be seeking further education in this field.