April 20, 2018 By Leave a Comment

Opening ceremonies for White Pine Fast Pitch will be held April 28 at 10:00 a.m. at Marich Field.

White Pine Little League opening ceremonies will be April 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the Little League field.

