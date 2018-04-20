Opening ceremonies for White Pine Fast Pitch will be held April 28 at 10:00 a.m. at Marich Field.
White Pine Little League opening ceremonies will be April 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the Little League field.
Opening ceremonies for White Pine Fast Pitch will be held April 28 at 10:00 a.m. at Marich Field.
White Pine Little League opening ceremonies will be April 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the Little League field.
Get the latest news, alerts, and more from The Ely Times straight to your inbox.
Copyright © 2018 Battle Born Media · Copyright © 2018 | Nevada Web Design services by Nevada Central Media using Genesis Framework by StudioPress