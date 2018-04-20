Registration open for summer, fall courses

By







ELKO—Students can now register for summer and fall courses at Great Basin College.

Summer is the perfect time to take classes you didn’t have time for during the academic school year. Most classes will run June 11 – Aug. 4. A majority of classes are offered online. This is a popular option for past and current students who want accessibility, yet are still able to have one-on-one interaction with GBC instructors.

Graduating high school students who are preparing to attend college in the fall are also encouraged to take courses at GBC this summer. Classes available for registration are often prerequisites to prepare students for classes offered during the school year.

Course subjects offered this summer include intro to digital photography, biology, chemistry, English, math, political science, psychology and sociology. Also offered during the summer are physical education courses at the GBC Fitness Center.

New to the fitness center this year is Pound Fit. Jessica Holland will be teaching this high-energy course June 11- August 4.

Continuing Education is also offering courses this summer. Subjects include ceramics, driver’s education, basic life support, QuickBooks, wild land firefighting, youth karate and more.

To view and register in Continuing Education courses, visit www.gbcnv.edu/campusce or call 753-2202.

To view the summer and fall schedule, visit www.gbcnv.edu, and click on the “Class Schedule” tab. Registration will end on the class start date.