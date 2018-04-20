VFW elects new officers

James Jewell VFW Post #3547 elected new officers on April 14 at their regular meeting.
The newly elected officers are:
Commander: Jesse Cox
Senior Vice-Commander: Ed Sturges
Junior Vice-Commander: Andre Paez
Quartermaster: Bob Terhune
Chaplain: Ken Curto
Trustee: Dave Barnes
Trustee: Earlyn Betsill
Trustee: Jim Perrault
The VFW Post remains open and only the bar is closed at the present time.
The Post will host special events and rentals and the bar will be available on a donation basis.
The monthly meeting for VFW Post #3547 will be on the second Saturday of every month at 10:00 a.m.
For more information on membership or usage of the Post, call 289-4096 or 289-2439.