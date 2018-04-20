VFW elects new officers

By







2 shares

James Jewell VFW Post #3547 elected new officers on April 14 at their regular meeting.

The newly elected officers are:

Commander: Jesse Cox

Senior Vice-Commander: Ed Sturges

Junior Vice-Commander: Andre Paez

Quartermaster: Bob Terhune

Chaplain: Ken Curto

Trustee: Dave Barnes

Trustee: Earlyn Betsill

Trustee: Jim Perrault

The VFW Post remains open and only the bar is closed at the present time.

The Post will host special events and rentals and the bar will be available on a donation basis.

The monthly meeting for VFW Post #3547 will be on the second Saturday of every month at 10:00 a.m.

For more information on membership or usage of the Post, call 289-4096 or 289-2439.