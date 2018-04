By







2 shares

June 3, 1929 – April 18, 2018

Long time Ely resident Donna Jean Dennis (Spencer) passed away at her home in Las Vegas. Donna is survived by her three children–Nancy Jaeger of Las Vegas, Terry Ross of Las Vegas, and Parry Dennis of Elko; six grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren, and 16 great great grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest on June 3rd in Ely in a private service per her wishes.

Donna will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.