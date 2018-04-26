By







Sophronia Ann Gregersen, known as Frona to her friends and family, passed away on the morning of April 21st, 2018 in Elko, Nevada.

She was born in Kanosh, Millard County, Utah on May 25th, 1932. Her parents were Millard Hart Young and Trelma Penny, both preceding her in death. She was also preceded in death by her siblings Betty Lou McGraw, Parley Cleon Hopkins and Laveta Norton. She is survived by her brother Jim Young (Carolyn) of St. George, Utah.

Frona had four children, David (Kristin) Gregersen, Linda (Kim) Barker, Donald (Sandy) Gregersen She was preceded in death by her fourth child Peggy Gregersen, who passed away in 2013. She is survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.

Frona met Donald Gregersen in Kanosh, Utah, and they were married June 8th, 1948. They moved to Ely, Nevada shortly thereafter, later settling in McGill, Nevada to be near Kennecott Copper Corporation where Donald worked for many years. Donald and Frona’s marriage was sealed on June 26th, 1984 at the St. George, Utah Temple.

Frona had many jobs over the years, while still maintaining a spotless home and caring for her family and friends. Among other jobs, she worked for Goodman Tidball, Standard Market, McGill Bank, the café in McGill, and drove a school bus and had a mail contract. She enjoyed crocheting and playing cards and visiting with friends and family. She never had much time for herself in her busy life, and much of her time was spent seeing to the needs of her daughter Peggy, who was a special needs child. Frona took care of her, seeing to her every need for 60 years. Frona was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and served various callings, the last calling being the Librarian for the McGill Ward for approximately 19 years. She helped with many dinners for the Relief Society.

“And behold, I tell you these things that ye may learn wisdom; that ye may learn that when ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God.” 2 Mosiah 17

Funeral services will be at the McGill LDS Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Saturday April 28th, with a graveside service at the Ely Cemetery to follow.

We love you mom and we’ll see you later.