Adopt a Pet for free April 27 and 28

Join us at Ely Animal Control for Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days! Many wonderful dogs and cats are waiting for homes—YOUR home—at the shelter, so come on down to make a new friend and adopt on Friday and Saturday, April 27 and 28, for FREE.

We’re one of many Nevada groups participating in this event, so to find a list of participating organizations doing pet adoptions near you, visit www.maddiespetprojectnevada.org. All adoption fees are covered by Maddie’s® Pet Project in Nevada.

Sharing on social media? Please use the hashtag #ThanksToMaddie on everything you post.

The goal of Maddie’s® Pet Adoption Days is to help groups find good homes for the pets in their care. Thanks to the generosity of the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation and Maddie’s Fund®, $300 will be awarded to the groups for every cat or dog they adopt during the event, so they are able to waive their normal adoption fees.

Maddie’s® Pet Adoption Days is part of a new campaign—Maddie’s® Pet Project in Nevada—that is working with organizations, shelters and animal lovers across the state to create a safety net for cats and dogs by increasing adoptions from shelters, creating community-based safety nets for dogs and cats, and improving access to veterinary care in underserved areas.