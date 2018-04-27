August is horse racing time

By







By Ken Kliewer

Special to the Times

The White Pine Horse Races staff are at work for this year’s annual event and they have set the date for August 17, 18 and 19 at the White Pine County Fairgrounds in Ely.

Race Chairman Jim Bath and his staff are busy lining up sponsors plan to keep White Pine County’s event alive and prospering in the tradition and nostalgia that has made horse races successful in the community for many years.“It’s important that we get good horses and jockeys and put purses high enough for horse owners to come to Ely and compete,” explained Bath. “With good local sponsors we can afford to get the best competition, and we thank our sponsors and workers for helping to make the White Pine Horse Races possible,” he added.

The horse race runs each August in conjunction with the White Pine County Fair, parimutuel betting, barbecue and 4H livestock auction, that brings several thousand spectators into White Pine County. Members of the staff have been traveling to several race events throughout the western state to promote this year’s event, while other people are maintaining the grandstand and facilities to get ready for this year’s event.

There are several ways for businesses and individuals to help sponsor the horse races. For information on sponsorships or to obtain a 2018 Condition Book contact the White Pine Horse Races Committee at (775) 289-8589, the White Pine Chamber of Commerce at (775)289-8877 or e-mail wphorseraces @yahoo.com.