Bobcats drop set at Incline

The White Pine High baseball team suffered three loses to the Incline Highlanders last week and have been eliminated from playoff contention this season.

Scores were 16-1 and 18-4 on Friday and 20-2 on Saturday.

The Highlanders scored 16 runs on six hits in the first game Friday, and after giving up one run to White Pine in the top of the first inning, then unloaded with a 12-run first inning response.

No report on stats for White Pine for any of the games.T

he second game of the day was another explosion by Incline. They opened with a 10-run first inning to put the game away 18-4 in five innings.

Tristan Summers, Tyler Knight and Brayden Snearly were 4-for-4 for Incline.

The Saturday game was another double-digit win for the Highlanders with a 20-2 score. The Bobcats were staying close, getting runs in both the first and second innings, and only trailing at that point 5-2. Then the roof fell in as Incline scored 15 runs in the bottom of the third inning to end the game.

This week, White Pine played a single game with fourth place West Wendover on Tuesday in Ely and will complete the three-game set May 1 at West Wendover.

This weekend, Friday and Saturday, the Bobcats (4-15, 1-11) host first place Yerington (17-5-1, 13-2) for games on Friday and Saturday.

Looking around the state at the 2A rankings as of this week, Laughlin is No. 1 at 13-2. Battle Mountain is second with a 15-4 mark. Half of the top 10 2A teams are from the North, Battle Mountain, Yerington, North Tahoe, West Wendover and Incline.

Lincoln County (14-6), the Southern League leader, is the defending state champion.