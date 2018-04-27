Downtown beautification program under way

By







The Ely Times

A litter free flower bed is not only just a pretty sight, it is a sign of a community that cares.

The Downtown Beautification Team, in conjunction with the City of Ely and Just Serve, has coordinated a free residential bulk trash pick-up service throughout Ely beginning May 7.

This event will continue through June. Each Monday in May through June 25, with the exception of Memorial Day, the City of Ely will be providing curbside pickup in designated neighborhoods.

The collection will be for residential housing only in Ely. Volunteer assistance may be available for seniors, or people with disabilities. Call the White Pine Chamber of Commerce at 775-289-8877 or 775-293-0550 on weekends or log on to www.justserve.org

Crews will be picking up items such as furniture, tires, large appliances, and large amounts of vegetation that are considered bulk trash. Piles of stuff, bags or boxes, loose scattered materials, gas tanks or automobile bodies are not items that will be accepted for pick up.

The city and beautification team has requested that items be placed at the curb by 6:30 a.m. on collection day. And, make sure items are not obstructed by parked cars.

This is the beginning of a wide-ranging initiative dedicated to improving the city and spreading the message that Ely is a great place to live, work and play.

Caroline McIntosh, who is on the beautification team, said, “Our hope is to engage residents and empower them to take their neighborhood back.”