Drug trafficking arrest

On April 7, 2018, the Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force (ENNTF), and the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mannish A Quinnie age 41 of Las Vegas on a Ely Justice Court warrant. The warrant was for 2 counts of trafficking a controlled substance and three counts of sales of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine).

Detectives over the past two months, allegedly purchased methamphetamine from Quinnie on three separate occasion in the Ely area. During the arrest Quinnie was found to be in possession of Ketamine, seven Oxycodone and forty seven Alprazolam stored in baggies. Quinnie was additionally charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Quinnie is currently in custody and is being held at the White Pine County Jail. His bail amount was set at $130,000.00

The Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force consists of the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Investigation Division, White Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada Department of Corrections. The Task Force is funded in part by the Justice Assistant Grant.

Concerned citizens with drug-related information are asked to call the Eastern Nevada Task Force at 775-289-1660.