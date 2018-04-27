Ely Outdoor Enthusiasts is seeking to donate 2018 proceeds

By







Since its inception in 2012, theThe Ely Outdoor Enthusiasts’ (EOE) mission, since being founded in 2012, has been to encourage people to be active and lead healthy lifestyles through fitness events that raise funds for community-wide wellness while promoting tourism in White Pine County, Nevada. EOE hosts a number of outdoor fitness events throughout the Ely area and is seeking recipients for proceeds generated from these events in 2018. Applicants must be a non-profit organization. Proceed use should be aligned with EOE’s mission and dedicated to the improvement of the non-profit organization’s health and wellness. The proceeds may be used towards the purchase of equipment for physical education classes, school or community sports programs, gymnasium equipment, etc. Cash donations will not be provided.

Proceeds from previous years have gone to the following organizations:

2012 – Jackson Laboratory for Spinal Muscular Atrophy and Respiratory Distress (SMARD) research

2013 – Ely Learning Bridge Charter School to purchase sports equipment

2014 – White Pine Middle School to purchase sports equipment

2015 – Ely Learning Bridge Charter School to purchase sports equipment

2016 – Ely Volunteer Fire Department to purchase a new treadmill2017 – Ely Boys and Girls club to purchase sports equipment

This year’s events include the Bristlecone Birkebeiner, Turkey Vulture Stretch 5K, Ely Neon Lights, and Take it to the Lake Half Marathon, 10K and Kids Fun Run. For more information about the Ely Outdoor Enthusiasts and our events, please visit elyoutdoorenthusiasts.org.

Interested non-profit organizations should submit a letter or email. Letters and emails must include the following information:

Organization name and purpose,

What the funds would be used for,

A description of how the use of funds aligns with EOE’s mission,

and A detailed budget breakdown of requested items.

Submissions should be mailed to Ely Outdoor Enthusiasts, P.O. Box 151162, Ely, NV 89315 or emailed to elyoutdoorenthusiasts@gmail.com. Please call Nancy Herms, EOE President, with any questions (702-994-5722).

The deadline for submittals is May 31st. The selected recipient will receive EOE’s donation after their last event of the year in September and no later than December 31st.