National Day of Prayer: May 3rd

By







0 shares

This year’s theme: Pray for America – UNITY.

“Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”Ephesians 4:3

The National Day of Prayer exists to mobilize unified public prayer for America. It is part of our history as a nation:

1775 – The first Continental Congress called for a National Day of Prayer

1863 – Abraham Lincoln called for such a day.

1952 – Congress established NDP as an annual event by a joint resolution, signed into law by President Truman.

1988 – The law was amended and signed by President Reagan, designating the NDP as the first Thursday in May.

Please come- Everyone invited: Gather at the county park in downtown Ely across from the duck pond at 9:00 am on Thursday, May 3rd.

This is a non-denominational, ecumenical event.