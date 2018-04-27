Recycling Center earns state funding

By







Special to The Ely Times

The Nevada Department of Conservation & Natural Resources’ Division of Environmental Protection’s Recycling Program has awarded grants to five organizations throughout the State.

About $50,000 in grant funding has been made available for projects to increase recycling, public awareness of the importance of conserving natural resources, and for the reduction, reuse and recycling of solid waste.

The funding comes from the Solid Waste Management Account that receives $1 per tire for each retail tire sold in Nevada.

Ely was one of the lucky recipients for grant money in the amount of $5,225 to go towards the Ely Recycling Center.

The Ely Recycling Center Canopy Project will extend the current steel awning over the recycling baler, making the baling process more efficient for Recycling Center personnel and protecting cardboard and paper from water damage

Minden, Lovelock and two Las Vegas locations also received grant money for recycling related projects.

More information about the Recycling Grant Program and recycling in Nevada can be found at http://nevadarecylces.nv.gov.