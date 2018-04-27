Rick paces Ladycats track with four wins

By







Special to The Ely Times

Madison Rick won four events at the Eureka Invitational track meet last week to pace the White Pine High girls with 87 points and fourth place in the team standings.

She won the 100 and 200 meter dashes, the High Jump and Long Jump.

However, not all of the Bobcat team members participated in the meet. For the boys, Devin Starkey was first place in the 110m hurdles.

The Bobcat boys had 45 points for sixth place in the 12 team field.

Interesting to note, little Gabbs High School, with only three male competitors, the only sport the school plays, earned 29 points.

This week the Bobcats host their own invitational meet this Friday with 13 teams expecting to compete.

BOYS

100 meters – Kegan Hexem, 13.14

800 meters – Luke Finicum, 2:27.1, Coy Sturgeon, 2:37.6, Andrew Young, 2:34.2

3200 meters – Mark Porter, third place, 12:08.9, Henry Sorensen, 14:58.2

110m hurdles – Devin Starkey, 19:15, first place, Nathan Nichols, 22.0

300m hurdles – Nichols, third place, 51.06

4×100 relay – Fourth place, 52.67

4×200 relay – 1:53.9

4×800 relay – 10:33

Shot Put – Hexem, fourth place, 37-7, Sturgeon, 24-7½Discus – Hexem, 89-0, Sorensen, 66-1, Sturgeon, 49-5

GIRLS

100 meters – Madison Rick, first place, 13.68, Hannah Barber, third place, 14.02, Daisy Partey, 15.78, Rachel Jones, 15.81, Rachel Porter, 16.44, Deborah Partey, 16.47

200 meters – Rick, first place, 28.04, Lauren Long, 32.16, Deb Partey, 33.17, Porter, 34.28

1600 meters – Devin Pickens, 8:05.5

3200 meters – Charity Parry, 15:20.9, Anna Kildeberg, 15:47.4

100m hurdles – Sage Dutson, 22.55

4×100 relay – Third place, 58.87

4×400 relay – 5:29.2

Shot Put – Barber, first place, 28-01½, Cammie Poulsen, 20-03, Dutson, 18-00, Sabre Westlund, 15-0

Discus – Barber, 57-6, Westlund, 48-2, Poulsen, 42-11

High Jump – Rick, first place, 4-10

Long Jump – Rick, first place, 15-5½, Parry, 11-7

Triple Jump – Jones, 26-03