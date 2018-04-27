Sheriff’s Corner

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for April 16-April 22. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

APRIL 16

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed two people were seen taking pictures of her house and later were following her. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: A male subject was reportedly knocking on doors in a residential area. The area was checked but the male wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and was issued a citation. A report will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A SEX CRIME: City – a minor disclosed several instances of inappropriate contact with another subject. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed to have been defrauded via an internet scam. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was located and the occupant was taking a nap.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the operator of a moped, identified as 44 year old Ely resident Curtis Shawn Jones. The deputy later arrested Jones for driving under the influence of alcohol.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was gone when officers arrived.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the problem was resolved by the time the deputy arrived.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party found an unknown object in his home. It was later determined to be a jaw breaker.

New Bookings: Darrell Lee Settle / Injury to property / Bail $5,000. Curtis Shawn Jones / Unregistered vehicle and DUI / Bail $1,385. Crystal Veronica Neale / Judge revoked previous release / Bail $10,000.

APRIL 17

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that her juvenile son was out of control and damaging things in their home. The juvenile was contacted and advised to stop his unruly behavior.

REPORT OF A THEFT OF A VEHICLE: Reporting party stated that someone had stolen his vehicle from his place of business. The reporting party had located the vehicle parked alongside a rural roadway. Officer reported that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: Reporting party stated that she received a letter from an individual demanding money. The reporting party stated that the money had been a gift and now the individual wants it back. The reporting party stated that she doesn’t want any contact with the individual. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY X 2: City — officer reported that he received a report of several students that were truant from school. The students will be issued a citation for truancy and a report will be submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A DEATH: Officer received a report of an Ely State Prison inmate that had been transported by ambulance to the E.R. due to injuries he had sustained during an altercation at the prison. When officers arrived the inmate had died due to the injuries sustained. Officers then proceeded with their investigation and determined that several inmates at Ely State Prison had attacked the individual inflicting injury to him causing death. The deceased will be transported to the Clark County Coroner’s Office to determine his cause of death. The name of the deceased will not be released until next of kin is notified. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — officer located the dog, but was unable to capture it.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle who was parked in the area eating lunch. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Brad Eddleman of Elko was operating a vehicle traveling on Aultman Street. Dan Nolan of Ely had his vehicle legally parked on Aultman Street. As Eddleman’s vehicle passed by Nolan’s vehicle it struck the vehicles mirror causing damage. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — officer reported that the owner of the dog was contacted and advised to keep it contained.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: Reporting party stated that she was sleeping on her couch and when she woke up several people were in her home. Officer checked the home and surrounding area and no one was located.

REPORT OF A MOTORIST ASSIST: The report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Officer received a report of several juveniles possibly in the McGill area that had ran away from home which is located in West Wendover Nevada. The juveniles were located and detained. They were later released to the parents. A report will be sent to Juvenile Probation.

New bookings: Nathion Lewis / Hold for NDOCTabitha A. Luna / Probation violation / No bail. Nikole J. Richardson / Serving time

APRIL 18

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed a male stole rocks from his property. The male was located and agreed to return the rocks.

REPORT OF A DEATH: City – 55 year old Guy Dadey passed away from unknown causes while parked in his vehicle. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: The reporting party complained about trash blowing out of a neighbor’s yard. Contact to be made with the neighbor.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party believes someone has been tampering and possibly entering her car. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party was contacted about an item he was selling on The Facebook. The buyer sent him a fraudulent check in excess of the asking amount and wanted him to cash it. The reporting party did not cash the check. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The parties were contacted, but were only arguing. They were advised to separate if they kept arguing.

REPORT OF AN ANIMAL PROBLEM: City – the reporting party complained that a neighbor had a goat within city limits. The neighbor was contacted and agreed to have the goat removed.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – the reporting party claimed a vehicle stuck his while parked in a parking lot. The striking vehicle then left the scene. Deputies located the striking vehicle, but could not find the owner. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City – the alarm was accidentally set off by an employee.

New Bookings: Nikki Leigh Jones / Serving time for previous arrest..

APRIL 19

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant. A citation will be issued and a report will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party was working on a home and discovered property missing from inside the residence. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject stole items from his property. This was confirmed by witnesses and video footage. A citizen’s complaint was signed and will be issued to the suspect.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party claimed two males were loitering near her place of work. Additional patrol was requested.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed she had left property at her previous place of employment, and now the property was gone. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 59 year old Ely resident Calvin R Peterson was arrested at his residence for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party believed someone had been in his home, but could not find anything missing. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party observed a male trying to force a female juvenile into his vehicle. The vehicle was located and it was found the male was the father of the female, who was being unruly.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party discovered an extension cord plugged into her garage, which led to a neighbor’s house. The neighbor was issued a citation for theft of utilities.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party believed a juvenile was in possession of a stolen phone. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 53 year old Ely resident Lance Patrick Burns was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

New Bookings: Calvin R Peterson / Warrant / No bail. Harold Blaine Holmes / Probation violation / No bail / Arrested by Parole and Probation. Lance Patrick Burns / Warrant / No bail.

APRIL 20

REPORT OF CHILD ABUSE: The reporting party claimed her child had been injured by her ex-husband. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City – three residences were reported a public nuisance. The deputy observed trash and rubbish on all three properties. The owners were contacted and given seven days to remedy the problem, or risk being issued a citation.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone had cashed a check belonging to her. It was discovered the check was cashed by another person. The investigation continues.

New Bookings: Dillon Allen Lewis / Serving time for Drug Court. Gerardo Gonzalez-Flores / Serving time for Drug Court.

APRIL 21

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and found to be arguing. Both parties separated for the night.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 28 year old Ely resident Christopher Forest Ross Stevens was arrested for two outstanding warrants. During a search incident to arrest, Stevens was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Stevens was also charged with burglary and theft related to another investigation.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: A male subject was reportedly walking in the travel lane of a highway. The male was located, and although denied walking in the road, he was advised to stay on the shoulder.

REPORT OF A BUSINESS ALARM: City – the building was checked and secured.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City – the reporting party complained about a neighbor’s dog. The neighbor was contacted and warned.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – a minor turned too sharply and struck a light pole. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ASSIST: City – deputies assisted the reporting party with returning her father to her home after he wandered off.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed a neighbor was harassing her mother. Contact was made with the neighbors, who were advised to cease their behavior.

REPORT OF A DELAYED ACCIDENT: The reporting party claimed to have been driving on the highway when a deer ran into the side of his vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: The reporting party claimed someone was trespassing on her property. It was later discovered to be a civil issue involving a former boyfriend.

New Bookings: Christopher Forest Ross Stevens / Warrant x 2, possession of drug paraphernalia, fraudulent use of a credit card, and burglary / Bail $10,000.

APRIL 22

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – it was discovered the two parties were only arguing. They agreed to stop for the evening.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver, 23 year old Las Vegas resident Adriel Ross, was later arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party discovered a duffel bag in some bushes near a motel. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party is a manager of a local store. She advised a patron had been in the store using loud and tumultuous language. The patron was later located and advised she was no longer welcome at the store.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the reporting party claimed to have been in an argument with her mother. The mother was gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The subject was located lying in front of the reporting party’s gate to his property. The subject left without incident.

REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED: The area was checked, but nothing suspicious was found.

New Bookings: Abigail Schroder / Warrant, possession of a stolen vehicle, improper turn, and possession of drug paraphernalia / No bail / Arrested by NHP. Adriel Ross / Driving without a valid license / Bail $740.