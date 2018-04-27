White Pine keeps pace with Pershing County

By







Special to The Ely Times

A three-game sweep at Incline last weekend kept the White Pine High softball team in step with league leader and unbeaten Pershing County.

White Pine pitchers combined to allow just two runs to the Highlanders in the whole of the three-game set, each game lasting only four innings.

Coach Mike Romero said, “We really hit their pitchers really well, our bats were just really lively, and our defense played well. We even used our JV pitcher Jessie Leyba the last game. She gave up just two hits.” In the Friday opener, Izzy Romero threw a complete game 19-0 shutout. Romero gave up just one hit to Alyssa Flynn as the first batter in the fourth inning.

White Pine opened the scoring in the first inning when Brenna Williams singled to left field to score Eva Kingston. A triple by Madison Hendrickson scored two runs and Nina Lopez then doubled to score Hendrickson.

Incline really fell apart in the fourth inning, giving up seven runs on nine walks, a hit batter and a double. Romero, Lopez, Hendrickson and Brittany Kingston were all credited with RBIs that inning.

Alyssa Flynn got the only hit for the Highlanders in the fourth inning.

Romero took the win. In her four innings, she struck out eight and walked one.

Lopez and Eva Kingston were both 3-for-3 at the plate.

The first game Saturday morning, was even more of a dismantling of the Highlanders.

Rebecca Hall drove in eight runs on only two hits leading White Pine to a 23-1 win. She drove in runs on a walk in the first third inning, then a single the same inning, and a double in the fourth.

White Pine had a 10-run third inning, and eight in the fourth.

Brittany Kingston started on the mound and got the win, allowing one run on two hits, striking out six and walking two.

The Ladycats racked up 13 hits. Both Kingston sisters, Lopez and Hall each collected multiple hits. Eva Kingston was 3-for-3.

Julie Morrison was the starting pitcher for Incline and took the loss.

The second Saturday game was another blow out, 21-1. White Pine scored 17 times in the first inning and the game was out of reach at that point. They tacked on four more in the second inning.

This weekend, Friday and Saturday, is another important three-game set as second-place White Pine (13-8-1,13-1), plays host to third-place Yerington (9-5, 9-4).

The Ladycats have the all-important makeup games at Pershing County May 4-5 in Lovelock.

Looking around the statewide 2A ranks as of this week, Pershing County 19-0, leads all teams. Laughlin (10-3-1) is second followed by Yerington (9-5), White Pine (13-8-1), and Lake Mead Academy (7-5).