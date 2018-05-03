By







Jay Dee Derbidge died May 1, 2018 after a three year fight against metastasized epithelioid sarcoma. Jay was born August 25, 1980 to Dale and Linda Derbidge in Ely, Nevada. After graduating from White Pine High School in 1999, Jay attended Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho and then graduated from McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas with a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Auto Restoration in 2005. Even as a young child, Jay loved Ely and he was happy to return home in 2005 and open Battleborn Restoration with his parents. They expanded the business to include towing in 2010 with his brother, Sam. Jay and his wife Gretchen were married in Ely in 2010 and are parents to Emma, Axel, and Atlas. Jay’s children were his pride and joy and just last week he attended Emma’s band concert and cheered for Axel at his first t-ball game of the season. He was a very devoted and caring husband and father.

Jay’s hobbies included restoring old cars and he was able to meet his goal of riding in his restored 1923 Mack Truck in April, due to the huge community effort and hours of work from his loving family and friends. He loved driving semi and big tows for Battleborn. He enjoyed watching the L.A. Dodgers play. Jay was a member and past president of the Ely Rotary Club, White Pine Car Club and Ely Volunteer Fire Department. He had many artistic talents and was able to design, weld and fabricate whatever he put his mind to. Jay was known for his fun and outgoing personality, which persisted through his illness. In every situation, he always looked at things with the glass half full.

Jay is preceded in death by his grandparents. He is survived by his parents; his sister, April (Phil); his brother, Sam (Leslie), his father and mother in law, Keith and Irene Hurner; his brothers in law, Phil (Diane) and Greg; nine nieces and nephews; his wife, Gretchen; and their three children. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the college savings accounts for Emma, Axel and Atlas at Nevada Bank and Trust in Ely.

A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, May 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ely, Nevada. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 10 at 11:00 a.m. also at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A luncheon will follow the services.

The Derbidge Family is very grateful for the outpouring of love and support shown to them during the last year. They also want to thank the amazing team at the Huntsman Cancer Institute for their three years of care, most notably Melissa Shephard.