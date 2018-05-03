By







Born February 2, 1922 and spent ninety six years loving, caring and giving to the Lord, family and friends.

April 30, 2018 was the day Juanita Rowe Bradley was able to go home to be with the Lord, her husband, son, friends and family members.

Along with her dedication to others, she always had a smile that was infectious. She even made us laugh, smile, and cry just before passing.

Born and raised in southern California, she served two years in the US Navy during World War II, met her husband and raised 3 children. At the age of 65 years she moved to McGill where Bob wanted to go back home and retire.

After the adjustment she learned to love this rural area.

Those left with beautiful memories are her two daughters, their husbands, five grandsons, one granddaughter, and three great-grandsons.

Juanita’s life will be celebrated at Mountain Vista Chapel on May 4, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. She will be buried at the Preston Cemetery and lie between her husband Bob and her son Gerald.

Just over two and a half years living at the White Pine Care Center, she was able to call it home. She always felt loved and cared for by the employees and other residents and never failed to greet everyone with her smile.

Thank you to all that participated in her life.