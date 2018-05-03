By







0 shares

Mark Anderson, retired alcohol distributer and lead guitar for the world famous rock band Angry Inch Mob, died April 25, 2018, from complications of metastatic colon cancer. He was born in Grand Forks, MN on April 6, 1957.

Mark graduated in 1975 from White Pine High School (go Bobcats!) in Ely, Nevada where he played tenor sax for the school’s jazz band.

He continued to live in Ely with his beloved father Jack for several years before moving to Sparks, where he worked as a truck driver for Southern Wine and Spirits.

For most of Mark’s life, he was a freewheeling bachelor, with a winning smile and a gorgeous, cancer-resistant head of hair that drove his groupies wild. Unlike the rest of his family, he never drank, smoked or provided alternative facts. Mark was an animal lover and an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. Sadly, did not live to see his team win the Super Bowl. He was a fabulous guitar player, a guitar collector and a fan of classic rock. Because obit pictures are usually grainy, please log onto the Facebook page for Angry Inch Mob for a picture of him and the band, and please post a kind comment if you knew Mark.

Mark is survived by his beloved mother Beth Jacobs, sisters Laurie (Paul) Ferrin and Elise Weatherly, niece Heather Weatherly, a grand-nephew, Joshua Weatherly, and his calico named Chord.

Mark was one of the kindest, gentlest, most generous, and most honest person one could ever meet. His wonderful sense of humor was intact to the end. No services are planned as this time, but a charitable donation can be made to Ormsby Association of Carson City. PO Box 491, Carson City, NV 89702.