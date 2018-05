By







Shaunna Hall, age 62 lost her battle with cancer on April 12, 2018. Best known for her cooking at Anderson’s Food Town Deli, also cooking at Silver Srate Restaurant.

She never married or had any children. She moved to Fernley 2 years ago.

She is survived by her two sisters; Sherry Craw and Pat Raven, two nephews, Frank Craw and Stan Craw.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.