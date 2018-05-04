Boys golf finish league play

By







The WPHS golf team finished up league play last Thursday in Wells.

Senior Bobcat Collin Young was the low medalist in the tournament, shooting a 71. The team’s high point of the season was winning its home tournament several weeks ago. Young was the low medalist in that outing as well, with fellow senior Cameron Brazell placing second, firing a career low 88.

Young, a four year varsity player, is rounding out his prep career and getting his game into form for the division and state tournaments. He is the reigning Southern League champion, besting players from Las Vegas and elsewhere in the region last spring at the challenging Reflection Bay championship course in Henderson. He has won more than 16 high school tournaments during his career, as well as several prestigious tournaments on the junior circuit, outside of NIAA competition. And he is a two time club champion at the White Pine Golf Course. Young had also competed in two United States Golf Association qualifiers.

The team heads to Edgewood to round out the regular season on May 3. The entire team is looking forward to that treat. The following week, the Bobcats head south to Canyon Gate Country Club for the division tournament.

State is the following week in Boulder City. The Bobcats are coached by PGA professional Randy Long.