Learning Bridge will be accepting applications at the “Day of the Child”, Friday at D.E.N. Elementary School. Early Childhood activities will be available from 11:00 A,M. until 7:00. Pictured is Warren Krch, with this year’s inquisitive Learning Bridge Kindergarten class. Mr. Krch presented a geology lesson on identifying rocks especially volcanic rocks and what the different rocks are made of. The students pictured with Mr. Krch are Lexton Wise, Annaliese Sifre, Garrett Lister, Miles Manuele, Anna Gao (hidden).