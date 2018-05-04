Financial reporting awarded

By







The Ely Times

White Pine County was recently awarded with a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The Certificate is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

When a Certificate of Achievement is awarded to a government a Award of Financial Reporting Achievement (AFRA) is also presented to the individual(s) or department designated by the government as primarily responsible for its having earned the Certificate.

The award was given by Government Finance Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report.

Elizabeth Frances, finance director for White Pine County, noted that she has been submitting the County’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report to the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) for the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the past three years and they have received the award every year. Frances also noted that the award can be issued with an individual’s name on it or to a department, but she asked the GFOA to issue the award to the Finance Office because the ability to obtain the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting is a team effort.

“This award was earned through not only my efforts but the year-round hard work and attention to detail of my staff including Finance Analyst Elanie Calderwood, Payroll Specialist Terri Hall and Finance Clerk Courtney Thornal,” she said. “I would also like to thank the Board of County Commissioners for their consistent recognition of the importance of and attention to financial matters of the County. Taking time to understand and evaluate budgetary options is critical to the County’s financial well-being.”

County Commission Chairman Richard Howe said, “Elizabeth Frances, our finance director is so well informed, consistent year after year, and this award shows the county we have the right person, this is long overdue.”

The CAFR is judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

Frances, said, “I am very proud of my staff and this award. It demonstrates our commitment to providing the public with accurate and timely information on White Pine County’s financial performance.”