Free tree owners workshop and Arbor day planting

Spring has sprung and it is almost about that time to get those loppers out and start pruning our trees around Ely. Did you know that different trees should be pruned at different times and with different techniques? If not, then you’re in luck, the Ely Tree Board will be putting on a tree care workshop and outdoor demonstration for all tree owners at the William B Ririe Hospital on Friday, May 11th, from 9 am to 12 pm. Topics to be covered are young tree care, mature tree care, Ely tree diversity, and an outdoor demonstration on proper tree care. Anyone interested is encouraged to come and sit in on the proper techniques of tree maintenance and care that should be taken around Ely.

Still haven’t had your fill of trees? Come join the Ely Tree Board and the White Pine County Golf Course to help plant trees at the Golf Course on Saturday, May 12th, from 8 am to 12 pm. A total of 58 trees are in need of new homes at the golf course to help create new visual backdrops, frame the course, and offer some new challenges. A BBQ and 9 hole tournament are to follow.

Any questions about either event can be directed to Bill Wolf at 775-293-2730.