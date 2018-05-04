Ground prep for air races

By







Preparation for the upcoming air races is under way. Wheeler Machinery stepped in to help out with getting the airport ready by donating some of their equipment to help with some dirt work to create a parking lot and area for spectators. Wheeler donated the use of a loader and motor grader for this specific project. This event is projected to bring in over 5,000 people for the event. Pictured: Lance Gale (airport manager), Tim Parrish (airport advisory board), Dan Natcher (airport advisory board), Scott Laity (Wheeler Machinery) and Lloyd Phillips (chairman of the airport advisory board).

KayLynn Roberts-McMurray