Ladycats take two of three from Yerington

Special to The Ely Times

Nina Lopez was a double hero Friday afternoon as she had the game winning hits in both of White Pine’s softball doubleheader victories over visiting Yerington last Friday and both by the same 8-7 scores. Both teams had coming into the day sporting eight game win streaks.

The first game ended in dramatic fashion as the Lady Cats were trailing 7-6 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Lopez hit a bases loaded double on a 1-1 pitch off losing pitcher Tawanee Ackley to score two runs and give the girls a thrilling 8-7 come from behind win.Haley Norton and Brittany Kingston had both singled to open the inning, Madison Hendrickson drew a walk to set the stage for Lopez’ heroics.

The Lions had taken a 7-6 lead in the top of the seventh inning on a dropped third strike and the runner advancing to second base on a throwing error, then coming up with three straight singles.

In the game, Yerington had 15 hits, White Pine had 11.

It came down to the wire in the second Friday game also. The Ladycats again taking another 8-7 victory on a dramatic walk-off triple by Lopez to seal the victory.

In the bottom of the ninth, with the game tied at seven and a runner on, she laced a triple to center field scoring Madi Hendrickson.

The Lions had scored four runs in the fourth inning, led by hits from Alexceah Emm, Emily Bobrick and Kelly Miller for a 7-2 lead.

White Pine cut the lead to 7-5 with Rebecca Hall’s three-run homer in the fifth inning.

And they fought back again to tie the score at seven when Norton hit a two-run homer in the next inning.

Romero took the win for White Pine. She allowed 12 hits, seven runs, struck out ten and gave up no walks.

Ackley was the loser for Yerington. She gave up eight hits, struck out ten and walked six.

The Saturday morning game was a win for the Lions. White Pine watched it slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 11-7 loss.

Yerington scored five runs in the first inning on singles by Emm, Megan Tiscareno, Emily Bobrick, a passed ball during Elizabeth Jocisaas’s at bat and a groundout by Tessa Murphy.

White Pine tried to keep up with the Lions, getting runs each inning from the third onward, but it wasn’t enough. The Lions only had seven hits to White Pine’s 13, but they made the most of them.

Bobb was the starter for Yerington. She gave up all the runs and the hits to the Ladycats, and recorded eight strikeouts with only one walk.

Kingston was White Pine’s starting pitcher. She lasted the whole game, recorded five strikeouts, but issued seven walks.

On Tuesday this week, White Pine and West Wendover completed their league set.

The previous Tuesday, April 24, Izzy Romero shut down West Wendover on a one-hitter leading White Pine to a 22-0 win.

A single by Leslie Pinedo in the first inning was the only positive point for the Wolverines in the three-inning game. Romero allowed only one other runner, a walk to Neta Corvarrubias also in the first inning.

White Pine blew the doors off early, scoring seven runs in the first inning and nine more in second inning. In all, they banged out 13 hits.

Madison Hendrickson was 3-for-4 at bat while Brittany Kingston, Brianna Williams and Maleena McKnight were 2-for-2.

On tap this weekend, May 4-5, will be a most critical set for the second place Ladycats (16-9-1, 16-2) as they play league-leader and unbeaten Pershing County (22-0, 18-0). Third place Yerington (12-7, 12-6) meanwhile plays at fourth place Silver Stage (9-11, 9-7).The four-team 2A Northern regional tournament is set for May 10-12 in Battle Mountain.

In the 2A South, Needles (15-7) is the league leader with defending state champion Lincoln County (15-11) one game behind.