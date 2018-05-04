By







Leadership at Learning Bridge is in full swing this spring. Shown is Chase Anderson and Gideon Tait helping younger students learn about young calves. Chase and Gideon have experience with animals and were eager to share their knowledge. Para-Professional Audrae Andrea and her husband are ranchers in Spring Valley and every year bring in baby animals for our young students to experience. Learning Bridge has a strong focus on teaching children Leadership skills and will hold their annual lottery for 2018-2019 admission to Learning Bridge. If interested in having your child enrolled in Learning Bridge you must have a completed application on file. The lottery will be held at 5:00 May 9th at the school. Public is encouraged to attend to see the lottery process. If you have questions please contact the school at 289-3500.