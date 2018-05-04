Mary Kerner recognized by the SBA

By







As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from all over the Nation. Every day, they’re working to grow small businesses, create 21st century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America’s global competitiveness.

The Nevada District Office has selected its small business award honorees for 2018 and Mary Kerner, CEO for the Rural Nevada Development Corporation (RNDC) has been selected for the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award for Rural Nevada. This award is given annually to an individual in Nevada who best demonstrates a pattern of entrepreneurial activities in support of small businesses. The nominees are judged by an independent panel of small business leaders on a variety of criteria, including response to adversity, evidence of contributions to community-oriented projects, and small business encouragement.

Kerner is not new to the economic development scene, having been with the RNDC for 16 years. She attributes her success to her staff and the board of directors. “Without the Board’s support to carry out the corporation’s mission, this would be an impossible task. They are a very dedicated group of people.” She said. She also spoke highly of her staff saying “I have a very dynamic team, who believe in what they do every day. They are truly amazing and this award belongs to all of us.” Kerner was a previous SBA Award recipient in 2009 for the Financial Services Champion of the Year, as well as being honored as one of the top 10 lenders in the nation.

The Rural Nevada Development Corporation (RNDC) is a 501(C) 3 non-profit development corporation formed 26 years ago to serve Rural Nevada and Tribal communities. RNDC has been responsive to the needs of rural communities by addressing critical issues such as small business alternative lending practices. RNDC is certified by the department of Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). RNDC’s ability to leverage involvement statewide from public and private sources has been very successful. Mary’s achievements will be recognized at the Annual Small Business Awards Luncheon on May 3rd in Las Vegas.