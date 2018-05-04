Nevada Boys’ state accept applications for 2018 session

By







1 shares

Las Vegas—The American Legion is now accepting applications for the 2018 Session of Nevada Boys’ State to be held on the University of Nevada, Reno Campus from June 17th to June 23rd, 2018. The program brings 150 high school juniors from across Nevada together for a one-week experience that explores the fundamentals of leadership and active citizenship.

“The American Legion has done outstanding things for America’s youth through the Boys’ State leadership program,” said U.S. Senator Harry Reid. “When I was a young boy in Searchlight, going to school in Henderson, I had never traveled out of the area except to play baseball. During my Junior year I was selected to go to Nevada Boys’ State. We went 450 miles away to Reno, and that was a big deal for me. It was an experience I will never forget, so I have a great warmness in my heart for the American Legion and Nevada Boys’ State.”

Nevada Boys’ State is a unique summertime educational program that focuses on creating an awareness of the issues facing our government and the impact each decision has on individuals. The program strives to create an understanding of and appreciation for a democratic form of government while encouraging a commitment to future service.

Under the guidance of counselors, NBS delegates immerse themselves in the political and governmental processes in our democratic society. Throughout the weeklong program delegates campaign in elections for local and state offices, form political parties and platforms, author and debate legislation, participate in athletic activities and team building exercises, and hear from business, community, and political leaders from across the state.

“To watch these young men learn how their government, at all levels works, is truly amazing,” said Nevada Boys State Executive Director Craig Huntington. “It is inspiring to see these fine young men come to Boys State as strangers and depart as friends inspired to engage in their community and be active citizens”

Boys’ State was founded to embolden the democratic foundations of our nation and to ensure a capable and patriotic citizenry would confront the challenges faced by our nation. There is no better way to assure the survival of our republic than to train our young people in the ideals and objectives of American Government. By teaching youth to understand and appreciate the basic principles involved in the successful management of a democratic society, America can remain strong and ensure our freedom for future generations.

Program alumni include U.S. Senator Harry Reid, Governor Jim Gibbons, U.S. District Judge Brian Sandoval, Nevada Senator Mike McGinness and Nevada Senator Mark Amodei. To learn more about the program or to apply, visit the program’s website at www.NevadaBoysState.org. Access to high resolution photos is also available through the site’s gallery.

Students in public, private and home schools are encouraged to apply before April 30, 2018 to receive full consideration, however, interested juniors are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.