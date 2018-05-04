Vincent wins 400 meters, Bobcats sweep the long jump

By







Special to The Ely Times

White Pine High and Lincoln County, the defending boys state track co-champions, went head-to-head at the White Pine Invitational Ely last week.

The Bobcats took second place with 171.5 points behind a strong Spring Creek team with 280 points. Lincoln County was fifth with 33 points.

The White Pine boys were led by Zeke Vinson taking a first, second and third in his sprint events, Noah Walker’s second in the 800 meters, and Saxtyn Brewster leading a sweep for White Pine in the long jump. He also won the triple jump. Phoenix Ball was second in the high jump and Adam Theurer was second in the 110m hurdles and Gavin Henroid taking second in the 300m hurdles.

Meanwhile, the Lady Bobcats won their meet with 181 points over 173 for a large contingent from Spring Creek.

This week the teams compete at the Grant Bushman Invitational at Moapa High School. The NIAA 1A/2A Southern Regional will also be held at Moapa High School May 11-12.

BOYS

100 meters – Vinson, third place, 12.06, Ball, fifth place, 12.41, Devin Starkey, 13.44, Nathan Nicholes, 14.36

200 meters – Vinson, second place, 24.65, Walker, 26.56

400 meters – Vinson, first place, 53.04, Brady Lyons, 54.52

800 meters – Walker, second place, 2:11.9, Luke Finicum, 2:40.74, Andrew Young, 2:46.33, Joseph Overson, 2:50.78, Coy Sturgeon, 2:51.87

1600 meters – Kincade Waggener, 5:26.46, Taylor Humphries, 6:14.73

3200 meters – Mark Porter, 13:37.43

110m hurdles – Theurer, second place, 17.86, David Nicholes, 21.03, Henroid, 21.22, N. Nicholes, 21.23, Starkey, 21.44

300m hurdles – Henroid, second place, 47.58, Theurer, third place, 47.88, N. Nicholes, 53.26, D. Nicholes, 53. 69

Shot put – Kegan Hexem, 37-9, Sturgeon, 24-10, Mckean Windous, 23.-7

Discus – Hexem, 106-04, Sturgeon, 68-05, Windous, 62-11

High jump – Ball, first place, 5-08, Brewster, third place, 5-06, D.Nicholes, 5-04, Theurer, 5-04

Pole vault – Theurer, 10-6, Justin Mabson, 8-06, Finicum, 8-06, Young, 7-00

Long jump – Brewster, first place, 22-2¾, Juan Carlos Robaina, second place, 20-00½, Ball, third place, 19-03, Humphries, 14-05

Triple Jump – Brewster, first place, 40-08, Robaina, 36-06, D. Nicholes, 36-01, Noah Rice, 35-08

GIRLS

100 meters – Madison Rick, second place, 13.93, Hannah Barber, third place, 14.02, Sydney Hansen, 14.42, Whitney Prengel, 15.27, Daisy Partey, 15.70

200 meters – Rick, second place, 29.04, Hansen, third place, 29.78, Prengel, 31.84, Lauren Long, 33.60, Anna Watt, 34.51400 meters – Watt, 1:13.26

800 meters – Isabella Ferrall, third place, 2:47.58, Candyce Humphries, fourth place, 2:48.18, Mickell Weston, 3:22.27

1600 meters – Odessa Stewart, fifth place, 6:18.71, Trace Deeds, 7:09.84, Zoe Beckley, 7:12.43, Devin Pickens, 7:55.48

3200 meters – Stewart, second place, 15:12.25, Anna Kildeberg, 16:42.28

100m hurdles – Lily Fullmer, first place, 17.68, Sage Dutson, 21.55

300m hurdles – Fullmer, second place, 51.16, Olivia Hendrix, 56.83, Duston, 1:06.96

Shot put – Barber, fourth place, 27-10, Emma Boren, 26-02, Cammie Poulsen, 22-04, Sabre Westlund, 19-01

Discus – Boren, first place, 94-0, Westlund, 55-04, Charity Parry, 53-06, Weston, 48-02, Poulsen, 44-07

High jump – Rick, second place, 4-10, Hendrix, 4-06

Pole vault – Watt, 6-6, Alexis Wells, 6-06, Weston, 6-00, Pickens, 5-06

Long jump – Fullmer, third place, 14-03, Rick, fourth place, 14-02, Beckley, 12-11, Parry, 11-09

Triple jump – Beckley, 29-08, Hendrix, 27-00, Rachel Jones, 25-10