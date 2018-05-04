Voting in this year’s primary

By







This year’s primary in White Pine County will be a very crucial event for several candidates who are running under the same political party affiliation. Some elected positions will be determined during the Primary Election.

If you are not registered under that particular party affiliation you will not be able to vote in the primary, unless you decide to change your party affiliation before May 15, 2018.

The following are candidates running under the same party: Nichole Baldwin & Meg Rhoades – County Clerk; Ian Bullis & Carol McKenzie- County Commission, Seat 1; Johnathan Dishong & Travis Godon – County Commission Seat 5.

In order to vote in the Primary you must be registered to vote via mail by May 15th, 2018, in person by May 22, 2018, or online by May 4th 2018.

All polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations Precinct 1 through 5 (City of Ely & vicinity) – Bristlecone Convention Center, 150 6th Street, Ely, Nevada. Precinct 6 (McGill) – McGill grade school, 25 Avenue F, McGill, Nevada. Precinct 7 (Ruth), Precinct 8 (Lund/Preston), Precinct 9 (Baker and Precinct 10 (Outlying Ranches) are mail-in precincts.

Early voting will be held on May 26th through June 8th, 2018 during the following times -May 26th – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.May 28th through June 1st – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 2nd – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4th through June 8th – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting will be held at the White Pine County Clerk’s Office, 801 Clark Street, Suite 4, Ely, Nevada and yes, we will be open Memorial Day for your voting convenience