White Pine baseball season ends this week

The baseball season has been a discouraging one for White Pine High this season.

Coach Quinn Ewell has said, “the team is young, so the thing to do is look to the future.

For the present however, the season ends on Saturday.

The boys had four losses last week. First, on Tuesday against West Wendover, then a triple header loss to Yerington Friday and Saturday.

Ewell has said in the past, the team plays pretty well in the early innings, but things seem to “go south and we just lose our focus and start making too many errors in the latter innings.”

Wendover only had a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning, but busted lose for nine runs on five hits, a walk and a hit batter that inning on the way to a 13-0 victory.

This past weekend were more tough losses to Yerington by scores of 21-0, 22-1 and 10-0.

The Bobcats have not had a baseball win over Yerington since at least 2010. The boys managed just three hits in this set while the Lions, the 2A Northern leader, were pounding out 33 all totaled.

In the first Friday game, The Lions got seven runs in the fourth inning and eight in the fifth for a 21-0 win.

Yerington came back in the second Friday game with a 13-run attack in the fifth inning. They sent 15 batters to the plate, had 10 singles and two doubles to claim a 22-1 win.

The Lions gave up a single to White Pine’s Jayden Brewer in the first inning but allowed no hits after that.

The Bobcats also had a very difficult time with errors in the Friday doubleheader, committing a total of 29.

This week the boys finished up their games with West Wendover on Tuesday and conclude the season Friday and Saturday with the makeup games in Pershing County that were snowed out March 17.