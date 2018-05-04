By







On Saturday, April 28th the Ely Lions hosted the winners WPCSD Teacher and Support Staff of the Month awards for the 2017-18 school year along with their guests and other community members at a dinner at the high school.

This year’s winners were: Terrill Trask,Michaela Marich, Jenny Ahlvers, Emily Laity Munk, Kevin Briggs, Tina Westwood, Vera Jones, Saleena Stokes, Sue Ann Manning, Xavier Anderson, Monica Simon, Roman Mariani, Danny Turner, and Ronald Schaefer.

Present in the photograph are: top row: Ronald Schaefar, Roman Mariani, Kevin Briggs, Danny Turner, Xavier Anderson; bottom row: Emily Laity Munk, Jenny Ahlvers, Michaela Marich, Saleena Stokes, and Ely Lions President Kelly Brown.