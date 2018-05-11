Barela and Moskoff Elks May Junior Students of the Month

By







Aspen Jade Barela and Merisa Ann Moskoff have been named Junior Students of the Month for May, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Barela, age 14, is the daughter of Bobbi Barela and Andy Caylor of Ely.

Moskoff, age 14, is the daughter of Kathy and Steffen Moskoff of McGill. Both are 8th graders atWhite Pine Middle School.

The Junior Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Junior Students of the Month.

Barela has been active in basketball and student council. Her hobbies are photography, basketball and listening to music.

Moskoff has been active in basketball, volleyball, culinary 1 and leadership. Her hobbies are cooking, camping, hunting, reading and painting.