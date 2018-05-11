Baseball ends for White Pine

By







Special to The Ely Times

The White Pine High baseball team, not going anywhere this postseason, finished up its year taking two of three at Pershing County last week.

The boys lost the Friday game, 8-4, but came back with two wins on Saturday, 8-3 and 9-4, to finish the season with a 6-22 mark.

The Friday game saw the Mustangs jump out to a 4-1 lead in the first inning.

White Pine open with one run in the first inning, but Pershing County scored four themselves in the first inning, and never had to look back after that.

The Bobcats outhit the Mustangs 10-6, but they also committed six errors to just one for Pershing County.

Saturday was a new day, and the Bobcats jumped out to an early lead, 5-3 after two, and held on for the win.

Pershing County scored three times in the first inning, but the Bobcats regained the lead with five runs in the second inning.

Jayden Brewer singled on the first pitch to score two runs and Shamryn Brewster also singled on the first pitch to score one.

Brewer pitched seven innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out 13 and no walks.

The boys collected 16 hits in the game. They also had seven stolen bases.

The final Saturday game was a tight one. With the score tied at four in the top of the seventh, Coy Hecker singled on a 3-2 count scoring Brewer and Caleb Britton.

Later in the inning, Zac Chamberlain, Tyler Perkins, and Tyler Whipple all had RBI’s helping the Bobcats break the tie with a five-run outing.

Britton pitched for White Pine. He gave up four runs on four hits, but also racked up 15 strikeouts and three walks. On Tuesday, May 1, the boys completed their interrupted set with West Wendover. But they lost both games 14-1 and 23-3.

The 2A Northern regional tournament is Friday and Saturday in Battle Mountain. Yerington faces Incline and West Wendover takes on North Tahoe. The top two advance to the 2A state tournament May 17-19 at Reed High School in Sparks.