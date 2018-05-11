Bobcats boys set new relay record

By







Special to The Ely Times

At the Grant Bushman Invitational in Moapa last week, Coach Justin Locke noted a few new records were set by Bobcat athletes. More than 20 teams participated including several 3A teams from Las Vegas.

He said the boys 4×400 relay team, Phoenix Ball, Brady Lyons, Noah Walker and Zeke Vinson, ranked No. 1 among all 2A schools, placed third in the event. In so doing, they broke the White Pine school record with a time of 3:31.68 breaking the old record of 3:31.94 set in 1990 by Art Camron, Eric Rolle, Travis Wiseman and Alex Mine.

Zeke Vinson took a third place with a personal record among a field of 53 runners in the 400 meters. He is listed third in the statewide 2A rankings behind Landen Smith of Lincoln County and Brandon Zile of Pershing County.

On the girls side, Odessa Stewart won the 3,200 meters in personal record time.Lily Fullmer had a personal best and school record of 15.39 in the 100m hurdles and set a Bushman Invitational meet record.

Fullmer and Madison Rick again starred for the Ladycts. Fullmer was second in the 200 and 400 meters, first in the 100m hurdles and won the Triple Jump. Rick won the 100 meters and the High Jump.

Locke said the Bobcats foreign exchange student, Juan Carlos Robaina, from Spain, had a jump of 41 feet in the Triple Jump.“This is his first year ever of track and field,” Locke said. “He’s been a gymnast back in Spain. His hard work has really been paying off.”

White Pine’s Brewster leads in the 2A Triple Jump going into the regional meet this week with a distance of 42-4¾.But Robaina is now in third place, behind Jesus Valdez of Yerington with 41-4½.The Bobcat boys finished the Bushman meet in fourth place with 49.5 points. The girls were second place to Moapa Valley with 112 points.

This week both Bobcat teams are at the 2A Northern regional meet in Yerington Friday and Saturday. The top four finishers advance to the state meet May 18-19 in Carson City.

BOYS

100 meters – Zeke Vinson, 11.50, Phoenix Ball, 12-02, Nathan Nicholes, 12.63

200 meters – Vinson, sixth place, 23.39, Devin Starkey 26.55, Nicholes, 26.64, Taylor Humphries, 28.81

400 meters – Vinson, third place, 51.92, Brady Lyons, 54.57

800 meters – Joseph Overton, 2:22.38, Coy Sturgeon, 2:35.6, Andrew Young, 2:38.8

1600 meters – Noah Walker, sixth place, 4:56.07, Humphries, 5:51.9, Henry Sorensen, 6:15.22

3200 meters – Kincade Waggener, 11:09.17, Mark Porter, 11:40.13, Raymundo-Silvano Tellechea, 13:39.37

110m hurdles – Adam Theurer, sixth place, 17.16, Nicholes, 20.31, Gavin Henroid, 21.34, Starkey, 21.93

300m hurdles – Theurer, 48.11, Nicholes, 48.42

4×100 relay – 49.74

4×200 relay – 1:44.79

4×400 relay – Third place, 3:31.68

4×800 relay – 9:27.24

Shot Put – Kegan Hexem, 36-09¼, Sturgeon, 24-03½, Mckean Windous, 21-09½, Tellechea, 20-08½

Discus – Hexem, sixth place, 112-10

High Jump – Saxtyn Brewster, fourth place, 5-10, Theurer, fifth place, 5-10,

Ball, 5-08, David Nicholes, 5-06

Pole Vault – Theurer, 9-00, Justin Mabson, 8-00, Luke Finicum, 8-00, Young, 7-00

Long Jump – Brewster, 20-10¾, Juan Carlos Robaina, 19-8½,

Ball, 19-7½, Walker, 17-03¼,

Triple Jump – Robaina, third place, 41-00¼, D. Nicholes, 34-02¾, Humphries, 30-00¼

GIRLS

100 meters – Madison Rick, third place, 13.18, Sidney Hansen, 13.35, Hannah Barber, 13.78, Whitney Prengel, 14.9

2200 meters – Lily Fullmer, second place, 27.21, Rick, third, 27.35, Hansen, sixth place, 27.39, Prengel, 39.99

400 meters – Fullmer, second place, 1:04.14, Anna Watt, 1:11.13, Lauren Long, 1:16.00

800 meters – Zoe Beckley, 2:53.861

600 meters – Odessa Stewart, 6:08.19, Candyce Humphries, 6:25.8, Anna Kildeberg, 6:55.84, Devin Pickens, 8:20.84

3200 meters – Odessa Stewart, first place, 12:40.39, Bethany Lister, 15:14.03, Charity Parry, 15:15.39

100m hurdles – Fullmer, first place, 15.39, Oliva Hendrix, 19.18, Sage Dutson, 21.21, Rachel Jones, 22.05

300m hurdles – Dutson, 1:04.94

4×100 relay – 56.04

4×200 relay – Third place, 1:59.60

4×400 relay – Fifth place, 4:50.14

4×800 relay – Sixth place, 12:21.94

Shot Put – Barber, 27-08, Emma Boren, 26-10, Cammie Poulsen, 20-00½, Sabre Westlund, 17-04½

Discus – Boren, sixth place, 87-11, Westlund, 53-09, Charity Parry, 47-05, Poulsen, 43-06

High Jump – Rick, first place, 5-02, Hendrix, third place, 4-10, Aaleeah Jacobsen, 4-00

Pole Vault – Anna Watt, 6-00, Mikell Weston, 6-00, Devin Pickens, 6-00

Long Jump – Rick, first place, 15-10, Beckley, 13-03¾, Jones, 10-05¾

Triple Jump – Fullmer, first place, 33-06¾, Hendrix, 30-07, Beckley, 28-05½, Jacobsen, 28-00¾