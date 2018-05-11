Casket removed

By







Photo by KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

A developing story that the Ely Times was just notified of. The Sheriff’s office received a report on May 8, 2018 at approximately 11:00a.m. from a City of Ely Employee that a grave site had been tampered with. When officers arrived it was determined that someone had dug up a grave site. The gravesite contains the headstone that says Douglas Evan Nelson, it was a gravesite of an infant who died on August 7, 1942. The Sheriff asked that if anyone has any information that could assist with this ongoing investigation please contact the sheriff’s office at 775-289-8808