Come out and support the Fast Pitch and Little League teams

Opening ceremonies started off the 2018 season. Games are being played each week. Little League at the White Pine Little League fields and Fast Pitch at Marich Field.

This week – Little League:

•Saturday, May 12 – Rockies vs. Yankees, 3:30pm-6:30pm

•Saturday, May 12 – Angels vs. Rockies, 6:30pm-9:30pm

•Monday, May 14 – Angels vs. Yankees, 6:00pm-9:30pm

•Wednesday, May 16 – Yankees vs. Rockies, 6:00pm-9:00pm

This week – Fast Pitch:

•Thursday, May 10 – Nitro vs. Swarm (Field 3) 6:30pm

•Thursday, May 10 – Renegades vs. Infinity (Field 1) 6:30pm

•Saturday, May 12 – Fury vs. Swarm (Field 3) 9:30am

•Saturday, May 12 – Infinity vs. Dynamite (Field 1) 9:30am

•Saturday, May 12 – Relentless vs. Renagades (Field 1) 11:30am

•Tuesday, May 15 – Nitro vs. Fury (Field 3) 6:30pm

•Tuesday, May 15 – Renegades vs. Infinity (Field 1) 6:30pm